Sandile Hlatshwako – the ‘super sub’ 10/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Dlamini SOCCER - AlBEIT the fact that Mbabane Swallows striker Sabelo ’Sikhali’ Ndzinisa has been the one receiving all the awards and being ever present in the starting eleven for the record breaking glamour capital city giants with their uncontrollable winning streak, there’s been a player whose input has been overlooked by many.

This is none other than Sabelo Hlatshwako, who has been reigning rather quietly.

click here for full edition