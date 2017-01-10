 
Matsapha Un-united

10/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Masilela
image CRUMBLING: Matsapha united Board of Directors:Gadlela Nkambule,John Mngometulu,Victor Malambe,Sipho Shongwe,Gciniwe Fakudze and Phumelele Motsa posing for a group photo at the official launch of the National First Division team at Esibayeni Lodge.

SOCCER - THINGS seem not to be going well in the ambitious National First Division side Matsapha United since its exit in the SMVAF Ingwenyama Cup round of 16 tie against Manzini Sundowns about two weeks ago.

It is not all gloomy in the money spinning outfit as they are now showing cracks following the resignation of their Chief Executive Officer Celucolo ‘Dino’ Dlamini last weekend. 

No one expected Dlamini to step down two months after the official launching of the team at Esibayeni Lodge in November last year.

All Dlamini could say after his resignation is that he was now focusing on his work commitment as he is a teacher by profession. 

The syndrome continued in the team last Friday as they suffered  a 1-2 shocking loss at the hands of Mbabane Citizens at the Mavuso Sports Centre. 

Shock

Even the team’s supporters were shocked by the result seeing that the club did not have much of a problem beating the same Citizens in the first round.

Things have since taken another twist after the team is said to have suspended their head coach Mathews ‘Chaka Chaka’ Mandlazi following their shocking loss to Citizens.  The Mozambican has made way for senior player Dennis ‘Yuki’ Masina who is currently drilling the team in the absence of Zimbabwean assistant coach Saul Chaminuka. Chaminuka is away on national duty  following his country’s involvement in the African Cup of Nations where he is the assistant to the Zimbabwe’s ‘Warriors’ head coach Calisto Pasuwa. Sought  for comment, team Manager Sifiso Shongwe referred all question to Director Sipho Shongwe.

Reasons

“I am not the right person to talk to with regards to that matter. Please talk to the director.” Efforts to get both Directors Sipho Shongwe and Victor Malambe were futile as their cellphones were out of the network when tried several times yesterday.  Unconfirmed reports are suggesting the two co-Directors Shongwe and Malambe are allegedly not in good terms due to unknown reasons.  United  are currently leading the chasing pack in league with 32 points in 14 games and have already won the E50 000 first round incentive.

 

