MTN Premier League takes a two-week break 11/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Masilela SOCCER – THE MTN Premier League will take a two-week break to give way to the SMVAF Ingwenyama Cup tournament that will action over the coming weekend.

Therefore, there will be no league games hosted by the Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) both in the Premier League and National First Division.

This was revealed by MTN Swaziland Brand and Sponsorship Manager Fisiwe Vilane, who said the league would resume on the weekend of January 28-29.



click here for full edition