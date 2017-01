‘Fash’, Zungu are December’s best 11/01/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Sibusiso Masilela SOCCER – MONENI Pirates speedy striker Mfan’fikile ‘Fash’ Ndzimandze and Matsapha United midfielder Vusumuzi Zungu are the MTN players of the month for December.

The players received E4 500 and E1 000, respectively after helping their teams perform well in both the MTN Premier League and National First Division.



