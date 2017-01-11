‘Bull’ fire Terisayi, hire Maruwa

SOCCER – IN the latest twist of events, capital city giants Mbabane Highlanders have fired Zimbabwean coach Terisayi Changara and replaced him with his countryman in former Green Mamba mentor Herbet Maruwa.

He has since been appointed as the team’s new coach until the end of the season.

Information gathered is that the former Tambuti FC coach left the team yesterday morning after he was served with a letter of termination, making way for Maruwa, who also assumed his duties immediately.

Maruwa gate-crashed the hot seat at the eleventh hour under the nose of another Zimbabwean, Wilson Mutedeke, who is said to have failed to impress the board of directors led by Chairman Zweli Jele.

Confirmed

When contacted yesterday, Changara confirmed the news of him parting ways with the ‘Black Bull’.

“It is true I have parted ways with the team and have accepted their decision since it is not doing well. I wish them the best of luck as they try to bring back the glory days. It has been wonderful working in the team but I have accepted the decision made by the superiors,” he said.

Reports also coming from the ‘Black Bull’ camp have revealed that the team has completed the signing of former Bad Boys striker Sifiso Dlamini ahead of the SMVAF Ingwenyama Cup tie against Tambuti FC slated for King Sobhuza II memorial Stadium on Saturday.

“Sifiso is now our player after managing to get his clearance and he will resume training with the team tomorrow (today). He will be unveiled together with two international players in Reagan Kangumbi (DR Congo) and Cosmos Kabaza (Zambia) as we have completed all their necessary paper work,” said a source within the team.

The team’s General Manager David Litchfield could not be drawn for comment after his cellphone rang unanswered when called several times yesterday afternoon.