Papy boost for ‘Birds’ 12/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Masilela SOCCER – CAPITAL city giants Mbabane Swallows will be boosted by the return of DR Congo-born midfielder Papy Kabamba when they take on Vovovo FC in the quarterfinals match of the SMVAF Ingwenyama Cup slated for Mayaluka Stadium this Saturday.

The Kinshasa born player has resumed training after missing the team’s 3-1 MTN Premier League win against Green Mamba last weekend at the Somhlolo National Stadium due to an ankle injury. click here for full edition