E500 to accompany ‘Birds’ to Botswana 12/01/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Qondile Ntiwane SOCCER – SUPPORTERS to accompany the country’s CAF Confederation envoys Mbabane Swallows will have to part with E500.

The team will visit Botswana’s Orapa United in the first leg of the clash slated for the weekend of February 10-12.

Mbabane Swallows National Supporters Committee Secretary Jackson Dlamini said the money would include transport to and from Botswana.