E20 to watch INGWENYAMA CUP GAMES 12/01/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Qondile Ntiwane SOCCER – SUPPORTERS in the Lubombo and Shiselweni regions will have to part with E20 to witness the premier league giants in action on Saturday.

This will be during the Ingwenyama Cup quarterfinals where defending champions Mbabane Swallows will take on National First Division outfit at the Mayaluka Stadium in Big Bend while Mbabane Highlanders have a date with sugar belt outfit Tambuti at the King Sobhuza II Memorial Stadium in Nhlangano. click here for full edition