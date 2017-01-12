 
Regional Office relocates to Johannesburg

12/01/2017 03:00:00 By Qondile Ntiwane
image AWARE: National Football Association of Swaziland CEO Frederick Mngomezulu.

SOCCER – INTERNATIONAL Football mother body FIFA has moved their regional offices from Botswana to Johannesburg, South Africa.

Information gathered is that this is part of FIFA’s restructuring exercise. The exercise will also see the reduction of FIFA development offices in Africa from four to two.

National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) CEO Frederick Mngomezulu said they were aware of the changes by the international mother body when sought for comment yesterday.

“These changes were communicated to the members during the FIFA Forward Programme we attended in South Africa in December. We are, however, still to get more details especially in terms of the housing for these offices,” he said.

He stated that in as much as they were now closer to the regional offices, it was efficiency that was more important.

“As members of FIFA, we all know that these changes are for the betterment of football. 

The changes will also see the development offices in Egypt and Cameroon being shut down and only two will operate in Africa. We are confident that the changes will be of great benefit to us all as members,” he said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of staff members left the service of world football’s governing body at the end of the Sepp Blatter era as Infantino won in the organisation’s election in February last year.

The latest to go is long-serving Fifa development officer for the Southern African region, Ashford Mamelodi of Botswana, after his office was taken out from under him. Fifa is looking for a replacement to run things in Johannesburg, where it is also searching for new premises. The regional office in Gabon was a legacy of the days when Ismail Bhamjee still sat on Fifa's powerful organising committee and Mamelodi was his faithful lieutenant at the Botswana Football Association. 

The pair also were instrumental in the launch of Cosafa.

The choice of South Africa would seem to be more cost- effective, because of easier travel links across the region.

Former PSL CEO Kjitel Siem, who is now in Infantino’s inner circle and FIFA’s strategic director, was in Johannesburg recently to start arranging matters.

The development office runs projects across the region, including Fifa's investment in individual countries', football infrastructure in the form of the goal project.  

Mamelodi had overseen matters in the region for more than a decade and was a popular figure in the football community.

 

