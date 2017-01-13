Swallows over 60 years older than their CAF opponents 13/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Dlamini SOCCER – IT will be a case of experience versus motivation when capital city glamour outfit Mbabane Swallows clash with Botswana opponents Orapa United in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Opara, who are currently the table-toppers in the Botswana Premier league were only formed four years ago during the 2013/14 season and have successfully established themselves as one of that country's teams to envy and as sure Premier League title contenders.