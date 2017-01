Sihlangu ranked 99th in FIFA rankings 13/01/2017 03:00:00 By Qondile Ntiwane SOCCER – FOR the first time in over 20 years, the national team Sihlangu has gone over the 100 spot in the international FIFA rankings.

According to the latest rankings released yesterday, Sihlangu is on position 99 after moving up one place from the previous rankings.

The country's pride was last ranked in this position in 1993.