 
Archives
  advertisement  
 
Online Edition1!
  
 
 
 
 
Home | SPORTS | Sihlangu in AFCON qualifiers group of death
 
 

Sihlangu in AFCON qualifiers group of death

13/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sabelo Majola
image TOUGH: Sihlangu players.

SOCCER – THE Country’s pride Sihlangu have been handed a very tough Group J draw in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers as they will face Tunisia, Egypt and Niger.

This transpired during a draw of the tournament’s qualifiers that took place in Gabon on yesterday.

National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) CEO Frederick Mngomezulu said it was a given these were top countries in African football but Sihlangu should give it their best shot.

“It is a tough group we are in but in this kind of circumstances, one should be ready to face any team they are drawn against and give it their best shot. There are lowly and highly ranked countries in each group and there is no way you can avoid them. We know what our opponents are capable of, we have faced Egypt before, Tunisia is also a powerhouse and Niger once beat South Africa in the qualifying stage in 2012 but one needs to swim with the big sharks for them to develop in the sport,” he said. 

Sihlangu has faced Egypt before and lost 0-10 in a friendly played in Egypt back in 2013. 

Tunisia has been the most consistent team in terms of qualifying for the African showpiece, having made it to the tournament constantly since 2004.  The top teams in each pool qualify for the 2019 finals in Cameroon, along with the three best runners-up.

 

Comments (0 posted):

Post your comment comment

Please enter the code you see in the image:
 
RELATED STORIES
 
   
     
 
advertisements
  
 
 
 
Advertise with us!
  
     
 
MOST POPULAR
 
   
     
 
MOST E-MAILED
 
   
     
 
NEWS
FEATURES & OPINION
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
‘killer’ son says he acted in self-defence
Full story
I’m still Indvuna of KoNtshingila - Mfeneziyamtfoba
Full story
Ngoma happy Gelane is back
Full story
‘Gawuzela’ saves troubled fan from committing suicide
Full story
Expect warm weekend with light rains
Full story
TSC wakes up to smell the coffee
Full story
To buy or not to buy Sgujana...!
Full story
SMALLZ, LINDA SHOE CAMPAIGN AMBASSADORS
Full story
‘TONIC DEEP’ TO SHARE STAGE WITH BABES WODUMO AGAIN
Full story
MISS SD HAS LOST VALUE - FORMER QUEEN SAMU
Full story
SNSRC announces first cycling race of the New Year
Full story
‘Buccaneers’ to face ‘Downs as underdogs
Full story
Raphael Ntimane boost for Malanti Chiefs
Full story
‘Theo’ joins Dribbling Wizards
Full story
Swallows over 60 years older than their CAF opponents
Full story
Marginal improvement of maize supply hope amplifies
Full story
STA SEEKING INVESTMENT IN TOURISM SECTOR
Full story
INFLATION, WORLD PRICES VOLATILITY PUSH IMPORT BILL TO E5.3 BILLION
Full story
 
All material © Swazi Observer. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.
This site is proudly designed & hosted by Real Image Internet.