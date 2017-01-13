Sihlangu in AFCON qualifiers group of death

TOUGH: Sihlangu players.

SOCCER – THE Country’s pride Sihlangu have been handed a very tough Group J draw in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers as they will face Tunisia, Egypt and Niger.

This transpired during a draw of the tournament’s qualifiers that took place in Gabon on yesterday.

National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) CEO Frederick Mngomezulu said it was a given these were top countries in African football but Sihlangu should give it their best shot.

“It is a tough group we are in but in this kind of circumstances, one should be ready to face any team they are drawn against and give it their best shot. There are lowly and highly ranked countries in each group and there is no way you can avoid them. We know what our opponents are capable of, we have faced Egypt before, Tunisia is also a powerhouse and Niger once beat South Africa in the qualifying stage in 2012 but one needs to swim with the big sharks for them to develop in the sport,” he said.

Sihlangu has faced Egypt before and lost 0-10 in a friendly played in Egypt back in 2013.

Tunisia has been the most consistent team in terms of qualifying for the African showpiece, having made it to the tournament constantly since 2004. The top teams in each pool qualify for the 2019 finals in Cameroon, along with the three best runners-up.