Wanderers release Zim pair 14/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Masilela SOCCER – Hub giants Manzini Wanderers have since released their two Zimbabwean players Tawana Chikore and Tafandwa Javarani.

The pair, who had joined the ‘Weslians’ at the beginning of the season, parted ways with the team on Thursday afternoon together with Zimbabwean born mentor Julius Chakupewa, who was also shown the exit door.

Wanderers General Manager Patrick Gamedze confirmed the latest developments.