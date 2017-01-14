Anything is possible in football - Local coaches 14/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Masilela SOCCER – Local coaches believe Sihlangu can make it through to the 2019 AFCON finals to be hosted by Cameroon.

The coaches are confident that the nation’s pride has what it takes to conquer the ‘group of death’ featuring North African giants Egypt, Tunisia and two times finalists Niger in Group L.

Mbabane Swallows mentor Thabo 'Koki' Vilakati said even though the team was handed a tough draw, anything is possible in football. "We need proper planning and through preparations.