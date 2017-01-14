Players declare war in Ingwenyama Cup quarters

SOCCER - Ingwenyama cup quarterfinalists have promised to tear each other apart in the quarterfinals of the tournament slated for this weekend.

The players from the different teams made it clear they were all determined to make it to the finals of the E3million installments of the knockout tournament.

Addressing the gathering during the kit presentation held at the Royal Swazi Sun yesterday, the eight players said they would not go down without a fight but want to lift the trophy of the richest cup tournament in the country.

This is what they had to say:

n Xolani ‘Chocco’ Sibandze-Mbabane Highlanders

“We have new players who will be making their debut during the game and they will surely use this platform to prove their worth. It’s going to be an epic clash, one that we should win. We have worked hard with the new coach on avoiding conceding silly goals. We strongly believe in him and his philosophy compliments our style of play. We will take the same motivation we have going to the league where we are not in a good position. We invite the supporters to come in their numbers to support the team and we won’t disappoint.”

n Mpendulo Ngidi- Tambuti

“Our confidence is very high and we are keen on making it to the next stage and that entails winning against Mbabane Highlanders, something we are eager to accomplish. Our main objective is reaching the finals and we are highly motivated and ready for the challenge.”

n Tony Tsabedze-Mbabane Swallows

‘It is true that we have broken records this season but the tournament is not about that. The main objective is taking each game as it comes, get a positive result and win trophies. Of course we would love to win the tournament for all its three years running but the task we are focusing on right now is beating Vovovo.”

n Mpendulo Dlamini- Vovovo

“We have been hard at training in preparation for this clash.We know what Swallows are capable of and that they are not an easy side to beat. But we will give it our best in the field of play, with the mandate being making it to the next stage.”

n Mphile Tsabedze - Young Buffaloes

“Since their days in the premier league, beating Malanti Chiefs were not easy opponets as they would lose the first round but win in the second meeting. But we are well prepared for them and the objective is to win and reach the finals. We have been working collectively with the management and the unity will definitely bear positive fruits.”

n Siyabonga Nkambule - Malanti Chiefs

“Young Buffaloes were not a threat to us in the premier league but we respect them. A majority of our players we had in the elite league are still with us and we haven’t changed our style of play and that should come in very handy for us.”

n Sandumuzi Zwane - Manzini Sundowns

“Pirates is a big club that we have so much respect for but they haven’t beaten us since 2013 and we are not ready to let slip of that record just yet. We have been getting massive support from the chairman of the club and the supporters and we want to thank them in the form of a win and reaching the finals of the tournament.”

n Mncedisi Dlamini - Moneni Pirates

“A cup competition is different game from the league and Sundowns’ record over us will end in this game. We are eager to reach the finals of the tournament and that means winning the Sunday fixture and that is what we will do.”