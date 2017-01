King hailed for his love of the game 15/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sabelo Majola SOCCER - His Majesty King Mswati III was hailed for his undying support for the Ingwenyama cup tournament since its launch last year.

Making his remarks during the tournament's kit presentation held at Royal Swazi yesterday, Swaziland Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (SMVAF) CEO Helmon Vilakati said the king has been with them since the tournament was launched and it was nothing but a success in its first edition.