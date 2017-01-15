Swallows can win anywhere in the country- Koki 15/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Masilela SOCCER - Mbabane Swallows coach Thabo' Koki' Vilakati believes his team can win matches anywhere in the country.

The outspoken mentor said this soon after beating Vovovo FC 4-0 at the Mayaluka Stadium, in Big Bend yesterday.

“I am happy with the win today. We proved that we can win outside Somhlolo National Stadium as others believed otherwise. The boys stuck to the game plan, which was to score early goals and it worked well for us,” he said.

