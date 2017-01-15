 
Same old story as ‘Birds’ win again

15/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Masilela

Vovovo…………… (0)0
Mbabane Swallows.. (3)4

SOCCER - It was same old story for SMVAF Ingwenyama Defending Champions Mbabane Swallows as they recorded yet another win, ending Vovovo’s run in the prestigious competition.
The Mbabane giants handed the National First Division outfit a 4-0 drubbing at the Mayaluka Stadium in Big Bend yesterday.
Swallows showed no mercy to the opposition and made their intentions to win the clash early in the game. The ‘Birds' were off to a bright start as they rattled the net only a minute into the clash watched by over 1 000 supporters.

