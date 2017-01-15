Tambuti sends ‘Bull’ packing

Tambuti's Gabriel Goshen winning the ball from Highlanders Menzi Sithole.

Tambuti... (1)2 Highlanders... (1)1

SOCCER - A new coach and five new faces could not do the trick for Mbabane Highlanders who were sent packing by Tambuti in the quarterfinals of the Ingwenyama Cup yesterday.

The controversial encounter played at the King Sobhuza II Memorial Stadium in Nhlangano saw the struggling Mbabane giants go down 1-2,

Throngs of Highlanders supporters crammed the stadium to watch their team in action but giant killers Tambuti had other plans for the side.

It was a free flowing display in the opening minutes of the game with even scoring chances created by both teams but it was Tambuti who netted first and it was through Nigerian striker Ohakwe Ugochukwu in the half hour mark.

The sturdy forward‘s pass in the box from the right flank resulted in a handball by one of the Highlanders defenders and the referee Mbongiseni Fakudze pointed to the penalty spot.

Ugochukwu took the responsibility and landed the shot at the back of the net.

The goal separated the two sides going to the break and things got from bad to worse for Highlanders as striker Sabella Mohammed was given marching orders by Fakudze for a nasty challenge on Zwakele Dlamini 13 minutes in the second half.

Controversy erupted in the stadium after a misunderstanding between Fakudze and the linesman after the latter assumed the referee had awarded a penalty on a soft challenge on Highlanders' Mpucuko Dlamini in the 87th minute.

The referee seemed to be pointing to the penalty spot much to the delight of Bull fans only to be let down as the referee ordered a goal kick.

The game came to a halt as Tambuti players protested demanding for the goalkick after Highlanders supporters invaded the pitch demanding answers on why the referee had reversed the decision they assumed was a penalty, a situation that was saved by the police.

Highlanders tried unsuccessfully to get the elusive equaliser and were rewarded in the fourth of the six minutes of added time.

Highlanders levelled the score in the same fashion as Tambuti as the former were awarded a penalty after Tambuti skipper Thokozani Mkhulisi clashed with Sicelo ‘Junior’ Simelane inside the box.

It was Mpucuko who converted from the spot sending the game into extra time. It was however not to be Highlanders’ day as Tambuti's Gabriel Goshen let fly, a stunner, a few yards away from the box 12 minutes into extra time to net a superb goal that landed on the top corner leaving Landers goalkeeper Sidumo Vilakati with his hands buried in his face.

The game also proved a rude welcome for the Bull’s new coach as he lost to Tambuti in his first assignment, the same team that sent his former team Green Mamba under his watch in the round of 16 games of the tournament.