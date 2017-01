Ndoda transport ‘Buffs’ to Ingwenyama Cup semis 16/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Masilela SOCCER - EXPERIENCED Young Buffaloes striker Ndoda Mthethwa’s brace transported the army side to their maiden SMVAF Ingwenyama Cup semi-final appearance.

The former Manzini Wanderers striker scored in each half to send Malanti Chiefs packing out of the country’s richest knockout competition at the Somhlolo National Stadium yesterday.

