End of the road for Moneni Pirates as ‘Downs advance 16/01/2017 03:00:00 By Qondile Ntiwane SOCCER - MANZINI Sundowns are through to the semi-finals of the Ingwenyama Cup after eliminating Moneni Pirates yesterday.

The ‘Kappa Kappa’ boys recorded a 1-0 victory against the ‘Buccaneers’ during a quarterfinal clash played at the Somhlolo National Stadium.

A strike by winger Darren Christie ensured that the Mlamuli Sputla Zwane-led outfit goes through to the next stage of the tournament.

