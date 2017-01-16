 
Archives
  advertisement  
 
Online Edition1!
  
 
 
 
 
Home | SPORTS | ‘Bull’ face over E85 000 fine
 
 

‘Bull’ face over E85 000 fine

16/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sabelo Majola

SOCCER - MBABANE Highlanders face three charges with a maximum E85 000 for supporters’ misconduct during their clash against Tambuti in the quarterfinals of Ingwenyama Cup played at King Sobhuza II Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Police and the team’s marshals had to intervene and save the situation after throngs of fuming Highlanders supporters invaded the field of play while the game was in progress, protesting on the referee Mbongiseni Fakudze’s decision to give a goal kick on what they assumed to be a penalty.


click here for full edition

Comments (0 posted):

Post your comment comment

Please enter the code you see in the image:
 
RELATED STORIES
 
   
     
 
advertisements
  
 
Advertise with us!
  
 
Advertise with us!
  
     
 
MOST POPULAR
 
   
     
 
MOST E-MAILED
 
   
     
 
NEWS
FEATURES & OPINION
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
MP Buthelezi’s kombi rolls with 10 passengers
Full story
SNAT to be part of Ngcoseni High meetings
Full story
UNISWA to open next month
Full story
Banks strike shifted to April
Full story
Review driver’s public licence age limit – Marwick
Full story
SWAMA awards on the pipeline
Full story
NKOSI SIBANDA MESMERISES AT CUBA NORA CAFE
Full story
NO ‘JAN-WORRY’ AT SOLANI’S NKANDLA
Full story
‘Dazza’ promises fans thriller against ‘Birds’
Full story
‘Ace’ plays blame game after ‘Downs’ defeat
Full story
Ndoda transport ‘Buffs’ to Ingwenyama Cup semis
Full story
End of the road for Moneni Pirates as ‘Downs advance
Full story
‘Bull’ face over E85 000 fine
Full story
Sugar exports to SA firms to almost 80%
Full story
CONSUMERS WOES MOUNTS AS INFLATION HITS 8.7%
Full story
SME DIRECTOR FIRES SHOTS AT ASIAN BUSINESSES
Full story
 
All material © Swazi Observer. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.
This site is proudly designed & hosted by Real Image Internet.