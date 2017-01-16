‘Bull’ face over E85 000 fine 16/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sabelo Majola SOCCER - MBABANE Highlanders face three charges with a maximum E85 000 for supporters’ misconduct during their clash against Tambuti in the quarterfinals of Ingwenyama Cup played at King Sobhuza II Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Police and the team’s marshals had to intervene and save the situation after throngs of fuming Highlanders supporters invaded the field of play while the game was in progress, protesting on the referee Mbongiseni Fakudze’s decision to give a goal kick on what they assumed to be a penalty.

