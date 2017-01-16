 
It’s ‘Birds’ vs ‘Downs in semis

16/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sabelo Majola
image

SOCCER – IN what will be a replication of last year’s Ingwenyama Cup semi-finals, defending champions Mbabane Swallows, were drawn against Manzini Sundowns in the last four of the competition.

The draw was conducted yesterday at Somhlolo National Stadium during half time in the quarterfinals fixture between Moneni Pirates and Sundowns. 

Sundowns were on a 1-0 lead at the time and they contained the ‘Buccaneers’ till the last whistle, to set a date with Swallows. 

It was the same case in the first edition of the competition as the two sides played in the semis, with Swallows thrashing Sundowns 5-2, to advance to the finals.

The other fixture will see Young Buffaloes, who beat National First Division side Malanti Chiefs 2-0, take on Tambuti.

Ingwenyama Cup PRO Lenhle Masuku, who conducted the draw, said the games would be staged this coming weekend with venues and time yet to be announced.

Draw

Commenting on the draw, Sundowns’ PRO Muzi Matsenjwa said they were pinning their hopes on new coach Mlamuli ‘Sputla’ Zwane, who has the ‘know-how’ of beating Swallows.

“Zwane was the reason Swallows was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the SwaziBank Cup in 2015 against Sundowns and now that he is back at the helm, we are counting on his experience because he knows exactly how to beat them,” he said. 

Mbabane Swallows CEO Sibusiso Manana said their main objective was never to disappoint the team’s supporters but to buy them happiness in the form of winning games. 

“We have so much pressure as a team but it is not instilled by opposition, it is the pressure to give our supporters something to cheer about in every game,” he said.

Accompany

He further invited them to accompany the team to Botswana next month when the team takes on Botswana side Orapa United in the CAF Confederations cup preliminary round. 

Young Buffaloes PRO Nhlanhla Gwebu said it was a fair draw, considering that both teams were in the Premier League hence there would be no surprises.

Injured

“We have multiple of our players out injured and are hoping they would recover in time, otherwise that is our only setback because we know Tambuti very well,” he said. 

Tambuti PRO Nathi Dlamini said this was a tough draw but it would be decided after 90 minutes. 

“I can’t say much on the draw right now but winning is the priority and we would prepare thorough for the game,” he said. 

 

