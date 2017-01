‘Birds’, ‘Downs’ clash to be aired on Swazi TV 21/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sabelo Majola SOCCER - For the benefit of those who won’t make it to the stadium, the Ingwenyama cup semifinals clash between Mbabane Swallows and Manzini Sundowns will be live on Swazi TV.

The match is slated for Somhlolo National Stadium on Sunday, commencing at 3.30pm after the first encounter of the semis pitting Young Buffaloes and sugar belt side Tambuti. click here for full edition