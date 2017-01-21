 
Somhlolo to host triple header as league resumes

21/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sabelo Majola
image

SOCCER - Supporters will be treated to a triple header at the Somhlolo National Stadium when the MTN League resumes next weekend.

 

The triple header will mark the first Y’ello Sunday in the New Year.

The league games have been on pause, making way for the Ingwenyama cup tournament which has reached the semi-final stage with the last four teams set to play tomorrow. 

Current log leaders Mbabane Swallows will face-off with bottom side Sea Birds next Sunday in what will be the official claim of the title for Swallows if they get all three points in this match. 

Struggle

Mathematically, Swallows need only three points to seal the deal and snatch the title from Royal Leopard and Sunday could be the inauguration of the ‘Mighty Birds’ as the new 2017 PLS champs. 

The other two fixtures of the triple header on Sunday will see Capital City giants Mbabane Highlanders engage in a must win clash against Manzini Sundowns who are at the heart of the log table while Moneni Pirates face-off with struggling side Red Lions. 

Night

A repeat of the Ingwenyama cup semis will be witnessed at Somhlolo on Saturday as Young Buffaloes have a date with Tambuti while defending champs Leopard will take on Midas City.  The National First Division league games will also be underway with log leaders Matsapha United facing an acid test against Hub Sundowns at Mavuso on Friday night. 

 

