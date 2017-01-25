Weslians fined E25 000, Leopard acquitted 25/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Masilela SOCCER – HUB giants Manzini Wanderers were yesterday found guilty on two counts of misconduct and fined E25 000 by the National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS)’ Protests and Disciplinary Committee.

The fine is in relation to their Ingwenyama Cup match against Sibovini FC whereby they were fined E5 600 on the first charge.

This is when the team failed to control their supporters as they threw missiles during the match and in the process assaulted another fan.