E40 for MTN Y’ello Sunday 25/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Dlamini SOCCER – Supporters will pay only E40 to watch the MTN Y’ello Sunday games to be played at Somhlolo National Stadium.

Gates will open at 9am and the first game will be a mini hub derby between Moneni Pirates and Red Lions. This will be a very interesting game as Red Lions are currently occupying the second spot from bottom in the log standings and starring at the unthinkable reality of relegation.