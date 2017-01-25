 
‘Downs axe ‘Navara’

25/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Dlamini
image

SOCCER – FORMER Jomo Cosmos and Mhlambanyatsi Rovers striker Mzwandile ‘Navara’ Ndzimandze has been fired from Manzini Sundowns.

The player is allegedly said to have had a confrontation with the team’s senior official last week at training, and has since rejoined former team Red Lions.

A reliable source said the confrontation occurred before the team’s crucial Ingwenyama Cup semi-final encounter against Mbabane Swallows where they eventually lost 1-2.

“The confrontation between ‘Navara’ and the senior official escalated such that they can no longer work together, hence the team’s decision to get rid of the player,” the source said.

On Sunday, during the team’s crunch match against Swallows, the player was introduced, but then was again substituted after less than five minutes into the field of play. 

Requirement

Upon being subbed, Ndzimandze went straight to the dressing rooms, and didn’t even bother to shake hands with the technical bench.

When sought for comment yesterday, Manzini Sundowns PRO Muzi Matsenjwa said the player had been deemed surplus to requirements by the Mlamuli ‘Sputla’ Zwane-led technical team.

He also confirmed the forward would be re-joining Red Lions.

“Mzwandile Ndzimandze affectionately known as ‘Navara’  with effect from today (yesterday) has been cleared back to his former team Red Lions. He has been deemed surplus to requirements by the technical team. We thank him for the time spent at Sundowns and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.” said Matsenjwa. 

Defunct

The speedy forward made a name for himself while plying his trade with the now defunct Mhlambanyatsi Rovers.

He earned a lucrative move to the money spinning South African leagues, joining legendary Jomo Sono’s first division team Jomo Cosmos where he stayed for two seasons before leaving for Vasco Da Gama. 

He then returned home to join Sundowns on a short stint, helping them claim the 2013 SPTC Charity Cup trophy, before joining Red Lions.

 He was to later return to the ‘Kappa Boys’ camp, but his second spell was unsuccessful as he struggled for game time and has only managed one goal all season .

