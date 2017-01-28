Mike Mohammed unveiled as Free State Stars new signee 28/01/2017 03:02:00 By Qondile Ntiwane SOCCER – South African Absa Premiership side Free State Stars have unveiled Mbabane Swallows striker Mike Mohammed as one of their five new signees.

The striker, who rejoined the Mbabane giants at the beginning of the season, impressed the struggling premiership side’s technical bench.

Stars released a statement yesterday morning confirming the movement of the players. Mohammed, who is not new to South African football after being signed by Maritzburg united a few years ago, joins former winger Felix Badenhorst at the international level who joined AS Vita late last year. click here for full edition