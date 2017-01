Over a month blackout for league 28/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sabelo Majola SOCCER - The MTN Premier League is likely to take a month’s break after the Y’ello Sunday games at the Somhlolo National Stadium tomorrow.

This follows a string of activities in the Premier of League of Swaziland calendar, which may see the much awaited Swazi Bank Cup taking place after the CAF weekends.

A source highlighted there was a high possibility that the tournament would start after the second leg of the games.