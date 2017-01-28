Wanderers in foreign quota dilemma

CONFIRMED: Manzini Wanderers General Manager Patrick Gamedze.

SOCCER – Hub giants Manzini Wanderers’ decision to offload their four foreigners has come back to haunt them as they cannot register any foreign player as a result of the FIFA transfer rule.

The rule does not allow teams to register other foreigners in one season, unless the particular team finds another team for the transferred international player.

This means the maroon and white outfit will have to find teams for their discarded international players in Tawana Chikore, Frank Makarati , Tafandwa Javarani and Danny Zabo, who is currently attending trails in Poland, before they can register new foreigners in the current transfer window.

The team is now faced with a dilemma as they are now unable to register their Nigerian goalkeeper Roman Idimba, who is set to replace estranged former goalkeeper Mbongeni Motsa, and an unnamed Nigerian striker, due to the transfer binding rule.

The team’s General Manager Patrick Gamedze confirmed the matter yesterday.

“It is true we have to find teams for our foreign players and are hoping to sort the issue before the transfer window since we want to add more quality players into the team.

“We are a law abiding team and are going to follow the right procedures on this matter,” he said.

Gamedze further invited the team’s supporters to come in their numbers today when they take on Green Mamba in an MTN Premier League fixture slated for the Mavuso Sports Centre.

“We will be parading an injury free squad and are still determined to secure a respectable position at the end of the season and the mandate can be achieved through a collective effort from the entire ‘Weslians’ family,” he further said.

National Football Association of Swaziland Chief Executive Officer Frederick Mgomezulu, could not be reached for comment after his cellphone was out of the network when tried several times.

The ‘Weslians’ are the second local team to be affected by the rule after Mbabane Highlanders, who were also caught in the same trap during the reign of former Managing Director Bheki ‘Rubber ‘ Simelane last year.