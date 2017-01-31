 
Poor preparations kill COSAFA countries in AFCON

31/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Masilela

SOCCER – MATSAPHA United and Zimbabwe national team assistant coach Saul Chaminuka said COSAFA countries  are let down by lack of proper preparations during the Africa Cup of Nations finals.
Chaminuka, who is fresh from the ongoing 2017 continental showpiece currently taking place in Gabon where his native country was knocked out in the group stages, strongly believes enough preparations could help the regional countries to do well in the continent’s premier competition.

