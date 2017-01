PLS Reserve League kick-off this weekend 31/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Masilela SOCCER – IT is more action in the youth development as the Premier League Reserve League 2016 /17 season will finally kick off this coming weekend.

This will be third edition of the development league which has been won by army side Young Buffaloes since its inception two seasons ago.

This was confirmed by Premier League of Swaziland Development Communications Officer Dumisani 'DU' Sibandze.