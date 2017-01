‘Birds’ CAF opponents beat rivals Rollers 31/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sabelo Majola CAF Confederations cup opponents Orapa United are upbeat ahead of their continental assignment as they beat rivals Township Rollers 2-0 in the Mascom Top semifinals first leg.

The match was played last Friday night at the Francistown Sports Complex, the same venue Orapa United will host Swallows next week Saturday in the preliminary round of the CAF Confederations Cup first leg.

The game is scheduled to commence at 8pm.