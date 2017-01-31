CAF assignment for local referees 31/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Masilela SOCCER – FOUR local Premier League and FIFA accredited referees will be off to Mozambique to officiate in the Total CAF Champions League match between Berea De Campo and Zimamoto FC from Tanzania.

The match will be played in Maputo on February 19.

The referees are Thulani Sibandze, Petros Mbingo, Zamani Simelane and Mbongiseni Fakudze, who have been assigned by the continent's mother body to officiate in the preliminary round tie.