‘Navara’, Muzi Tsabedze linked with Highlanders 31/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Masilela SOCCER – MBABANE Highlanders directors are reportedly on the verge of signing two strikers Muzi Tsabedze and Mzwandile ‘Navara’ Ndzimandze in the current transfer window.

The team’s directors are tirelessly working hard to bolster their squad with the registration deadline nearing.

Information gathered is that the former Jomo Cosmos striker (Navara), who was recently discarded by the Manzini Sundowns, will soon join the 'Black Bull' together with the national Under 23 striker Tsabedze. Both are expected to start training with the team this week.