IT’S GAME ON

SOOCER - HIS Majesty King Mswati III has blessed the Ingwenyama Cup finals date.

The match will be underway this coming Sunday at Somhlolo National Stadium where soccer will blend with culture.

The King, through Ingwenyama Cup board of trustees Chairman Prince Hlangabeza, has officially blessed the date for the finals of the second edition of the tournament, February 5.

The official announcement was made yesterday at a press conference held at the King’s office at Nkhanini.

Prince Hlangabeza praised the media in particular for playing a vital role in keeping the nation informed in as far as the tournament is concerned. He urged for extra effort to be put in reporting now that the tournament had come to the final stage.

Co-operation

“We have seen people coming in great numbers from all four corners of the country to witness the action at the stadiums and it is through the co-operation from the media.

They have played a major role in eliminating what could turn into disagreements because their reporting puts everything in black and white and we appreciate the co-operation,” he said.

Culture Committee Chairman Prince Bukhosi highlighted that the tournament had seen no violence since it was launched last season and that respect had been prevailing.

“Blending soccer and culture has proven to be a huge success.

The culture competition has been on-going successfully and it is pleasing to note that people understand there can only be one winner in every competition and they accept the results peacefully,” he said.

Also present during the press conference was Minister of Sports Culture and Youth Affairs, David ‘Cruiser’ Ngcamphalala, Premier League of Swaziland Chairman Victor ‘Maradona’ Gamedze, National Football Association of Swaziland President, Adam ‘Bomber’ Mthethwa amongst other dignitaries.

Finals

Defending champions Mbabane Swallows will take on army side Young Buffaloes in the finals on Sunday and the winner will take home a whooping E1.2 million with the runners-up guaranteed half a million.

…Somhlolo to be mended ahead of the finals

SOCCER - THE ministry of sports, culture and youth affairs has committed itself to ensuring Somhlolo National Stadium is in good shape ahead of the Ingwenyama Cup finals on Sunday.

The stadium’s roofing was ripped off following a heavy storm last week Tuesday, flooding the interior of the dressing room.

Minister of Sports David ‘Cruiser’ Ngcamphalala has assured the nation they were working tirelessly to refurbish the country’s only Mecca ahead of the second finals of the richest tournament in the land.

Damage

“I have been at the stadium the whole day today (yesterday) assessing the damage together with different stakeholders and the ministry of works has already started working on fixing the damage caused by the storm. I can confidently declare the dressing rooms will be functioning on Sunday during the finals,” he said.

The minister said they currently did not know how much it would cost to fix the damage, but assured teams and all stakeholders the inconvenience experienced over the weekend will be a thing of the past.

Teams had to use tents that were placed at the no man’s land during the MTN Premier League games played over the past weekend as dressing rooms.

They made their way into the stadium through the tunnel opposite the main stand.

Champions

Sunday will see Mbabane Swallows take on Young Buffaloes in a battle that will see the champions get a E1.2 million cheque.