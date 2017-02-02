E6 000 for Birds CAF game flight 02/02/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Dlamini SOCCER – MBABANE Swallows fans will have to fork out E6 000 if they want to fly for the side’s CAF Confederations Cup encounter against Botswana team Orapa United.

Mbabane Swallows CEO Sibusiso Manana said the plane will be able to accommodate fans, who prefer flying to Botswana.

He said this would cater for those who were comfortable travelling by road.

“There is a plane leaving OR Tambo airport for Francistown tomorrow at 4pm, and fans will have to pay E6 000,” Manana said. click here for full edition