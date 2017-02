Ingwenyama Cup has revived MVA brand 02/02/2017 03:00:00 By Qondile Ntiwane SOCCER - SINCEMPETELO Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (SMVAF) CEO Helmon Vilakati highlighted how the Ingwenyama Cup has revived the company’s brand.

Making his remarks during the final kit presentation held at the company's headquarters yesterday, Vilakati said people were now more aware of MVA and it was thanks to the Ingwenyama Cup.