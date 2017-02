We are not respected as football people - Gamedze 02/02/2017 03:00:00 By Qondile Ntiwane SOCCER - PREMIER League of Swaziland (PLS) Chairman Victor ‘Maradona’ Gamedze has noted people in football were not accorded respect.

The chairman made this observation during the Ingwenyama Cup kit presentation held at the Sincempetelo Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (SMVAF) Offices in Mbabane yesterday. click here for full edition