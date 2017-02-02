Prince Hlangabeza warns Birds, ‘Buffs’ against Violence 02/02/2017 03:00:00 By Qondile Ntiwane SOCCER – INGWENYAMA Cup board of trustees Chairman Prince Hlangabeza has warned the two finalists Mbabane Swallows and Young Buffaloes against being violent on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering during the kit presentation held at the Sincempetelo Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (SMVAF) yesterday, Prince Hlangabeza said he was not expecting any kind of violent behaviour from the teams when they meet during the finals of the Ingwenyama Cup at Somhlolo National Stadium. click here for full edition