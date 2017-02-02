CAPTAINS DECLARE E1.2M WAR...

FINALS: The two captains Tony ‘TT’ Tsabedze and Ndoda ‘Stomach’ Mtseftwa posing with MVA CEO Helmon Vilakati and Ingwenyama Cup board of Trustees chairman Prince Hlangabeza. This was during the kit presentation which was held yesterday at the MVA offices,

SOCCER – THIS Sunday, the country will come to a standstill when two of the country’s top football sides, Mbabane Swallows and Young Buffaloes lock horns in the Ingwenyama Cup final at Somhlolo National Stadium.

Mbabane Swallows captain, Tony ‘TT’ Tsabedze and Young Buffaloes player, Ndoda ‘Stomach’ Mtsetfwa have promised fans nothing but the best of football, come Sunday.

Both players made it clear they respected one another as opponents, but were also quick to point out the fact that respecting each other didn’t mean they would be kind to each other inside the field of play.

Abilities

First to speak was ‘Stomach’, who said they were aware of what winning this game meant.

He said they would be all out to win the encounter.

“We respect Swallows as a team and it ends there; we respect them as opponents, but we are not scared of them.

“We have prepared to the best of our abilities, and we want to win on Sunday. All I can say is that this title is ours.”

When quizzed on whether they were aware of the threat the ‘Birds’ pose with their 24 match winning streak, the striker said they were not moved by the ‘Birds’ success, as they would do their best to make ‘Amathole ezinyathi’ faithfuls happy on the day.

Cost

“We know very well they have won all the past 24 matches they have played, and two of those victories were recorded against us in the league, but still, we want this trophy and we want it badly. We will win this game at all costs,” he said.

Meanwhile, his Swallows counterpart, ‘TT’ said as a team, they were always ready for any circumstance.

He said they would go all the way and make their fans happy on Sunday.

“As a team, we are always ready, especially for this kind of games. Our fans are used to joy now, so we can’t afford to disappoint them. We will make sure we give them the best performance this Sunday.”

He said at Swallows, they always want to win

“The pressure is on us as a big club but sometimes, that is good because it takes you out of your comfort zone. It makes you work even harder and that is what we are doing as players.

“Obviously, to say we have been good is not enough as we have set high standards and we need to live up to them by winning games.

“The only challenge we have is consistency and we have to win this game to maintain that.”

It will be E40 to watch the match.