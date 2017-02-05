 
Ex Wanderers defender Makarati joins Witbank Spurs

05/02/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Masilela

SOCCER – Former Manzini Wanderers Zimbabwean defender Frank Makarati has found new home at South African National First Division side Witbank Spurs.
Information gathered  was that Makarati who was offloaded by the Weslians three weeks ago joined    Spurs on an undisclosed fee.
The player will team up with former Green Mamba goalkeeper Bhuti Khoza who is plying his trade at the Emalahleni based side
Makarati’s move will come as a relieve to the maroon and white ensemble as they were unable to register foreigners due to the FIFA  transfer rule, which does not allow teams  to register foreigners within the same transfer window unless they find them with another team.

