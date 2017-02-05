Ex Wanderers defender Makarati joins Witbank Spurs 05/02/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Masilela SOCCER – Former Manzini Wanderers Zimbabwean defender Frank Makarati has found new home at South African National First Division side Witbank Spurs.

Information gathered was that Makarati who was offloaded by the Weslians three weeks ago joined Spurs on an undisclosed fee.

The player will team up with former Green Mamba goalkeeper Bhuti Khoza who is plying his trade at the Emalahleni based side

Makarati’s move will come as a relieve to the maroon and white ensemble as they were unable to register foreigners due to the FIFA transfer rule, which does not allow teams to register foreigners within the same transfer window unless they find them with another team. click here for full edition