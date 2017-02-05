Chakupewa takes over at Ivan Hoe

SOCCER-FORMER Manzini Wanderers’ technical director Julius Chakupewa has taken over the reins at ZIFA Central Soccer League (CSL) outfit Ivan Hoe on a one-year contract.
Chakupewa who was initially approached to lead Wanderers as a coach, parted ways with the hub giants at the end of last season after failing to produce a CAF B Licence, which is the requirement for playing in the premier league.
As a result, Manzini Wanderers appointed him as Technical Director, a post he quit to join the CSL outfit.
Information sourced from Zimbabwe sports is that Chakupewa beat former Hardbody coach Tavaka Gumbo to the job.
click here for full edition
Comments (0 posted):
Post your comment