Chakupewa takes over at Ivan Hoe 05/02/2017 03:00:00 By Sabelo Majola SOCCER-FORMER Manzini Wanderers’ technical director Julius Chakupewa has taken over the reins at ZIFA Central Soccer League (CSL) outfit Ivan Hoe on a one-year contract.

Chakupewa who was initially approached to lead Wanderers as a coach, parted ways with the hub giants at the end of last season after failing to produce a CAF B Licence, which is the requirement for playing in the premier league.

As a result, Manzini Wanderers appointed him as Technical Director, a post he quit to join the CSL outfit.

Information sourced from Zimbabwe sports is that Chakupewa beat former Hardbody coach Tavaka Gumbo to the job. click here for full edition