 
Archives
  advertisement  
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home | SPORTS | Chakupewa takes over at Ivan Hoe
 
 

Chakupewa takes over at Ivan Hoe

05/02/2017 03:00:00 By Sabelo Majola

SOCCER-FORMER Manzini Wanderers’ technical director Julius Chakupewa has taken over the reins at ZIFA Central Soccer League (CSL) outfit Ivan Hoe on a one-year contract.
Chakupewa who was initially approached to lead Wanderers as  a coach, parted ways with the hub giants at the end of last season after failing to produce a CAF B Licence, which is the requirement for  playing in the premier league.
 As a result, Manzini Wanderers appointed him as Technical Director, a post he quit to join the CSL outfit.
Information sourced from Zimbabwe sports is that Chakupewa beat former Hardbody coach Tavaka Gumbo to the job.

click here for full edition

Comments (0 posted):

Post your comment comment

Please enter the code you see in the image:
 
RELATED STORIES
 
   
     
 
advertisements
  
 
 
 
Advertise with us!
  
     
 
MOST POPULAR
 
   
     
 
MOST E-MAILED
 
   
     
 
NEWS
FEATURES & OPINION
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
King well placed to spread spirit of peace in Africa - Mgwagwa
Full story
TEATQ group welcomes King’s speech on education
Full story
Scores leave Correctional entrance exam dejected
Full story
Educate Swazis on business –Asian businessmen
Full story
Ngi-grand! - Magobetane tells parliamentarians
Full story
African Leadership, Question Marks?
Full story
Well, he’s your Trump!
Full story
Political hypocrisy
Full story
It was love at first sight...
Full story
The gentleman of class
Full story
THE MONTH OF ‘LOVE’
Full story
Sibandze in E4 000 Pick n Pay Marathon
Full story
Matsapha Utd hand Tycoons’ 5-1 thrashing
Full story
Ex Wanderers defender Makarati joins Witbank Spurs
Full story
Chakupewa takes over at Ivan Hoe
Full story
Premier League players give it to Birds
Full story
 
All material © Swazi Observer. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.
This site is proudly designed & hosted by Real Image Internet.