Premier League players give it to Birds

SOCCER – Top premier League players have tipped Mbabane Swallows as favourites to lift the Ingwenyama Cup trophy this afternoon.

Swallows will take on army side Young Buffaloes in the second edition final of the Sincempetelo Motor Vehicle Accident Fund sponsored tournament at the Somhlolo National Stadium.

Interviewed yesterday, most of the players said the cup final was for Swallows to lose. The players highlighted that the Mbabane giants were on another form, something they said would win them the game.

Three of the players in Mbabane Highlanders skipper Xolani ‘Chocco’ Sibandze, Manzini Sundowns winger Darren ‘Dazza’ Christie and Royal Leopard midfielder Zweli ‘Mlilo’ Nxumalo placed their money on the red and white glamour side.

Manzini Wanderers veteran defender Menzi Gamedze however took another twist and gave the country’s richest knockout competition to Buffaloes.

The two sides will compete for the E1.2million first prize at stake on the day.

This is what they said:

n Xolani ‘Chocco’Sibandze (Mbabane Highlanders)

“Looking at their cup pedigree, Mbabane Swallows will win the trophy. This pedigree and their current form gives them an edge over Buffaloes. I see them winning the game by 2-0 through goals scored by Tony ‘TT’ Tsabedze and Sabelo ‘Sikhali ‘Ndzinisa.”

n Darren ‘Dazza’ Christie (Manzini Sundowns)

“Swallows are in a tremendous form and are certainly going to win the trophy. But it won’t be a stroll in the park as Buffaloes will also be a hard nut to crack. They need to make sure not to understand Buffaloes,” he said.

n Zweli ‘Mlilo’ Nxumalo (Royal Leopard)

“ It is very difficult to predict a cup final. I believe it will be the best prepared that will lift the trophy after the game. But Swallows are on a good form and that will give them an advantage going to the match,” he said.

n Menzi Gamedze (Manzini Wanderers)

“The best prepared team will win this one but I give it to Buffaloes who are enjoying a good form recently. Most have ruled them out but believe they will stop Swallows’ winning streak tomorrow (today).”