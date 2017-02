Swallows are not invincible – ‘Koki’ 06/02/2017 03:00:00 By Qondile Ntiwane SOCCER - MBABANE Swallows coach Thabo ‘Koki’ Vilakati says the Mbabane giants are not invincible.

The coach said the game against Young Buffaloes was a wake-up call and it made them realise they could be beaten. He said this after watching his team beat Buffaloes 1-0.

“This was a very tough game and Buffaloes gave us a run for our money. click here for full edition