‘Fash’ tops scoring charts, E10 000 richer 06/02/2017 03:00:00 By Sabelo Majola SOCCER - DESPITE Moneni Pirates crashing out in the quarterfinals of the Ingwenyama Cup tournament, the team’s sturdy forward Mfanfikile ‘Fash’ Ndzimandze, finished as the tournament’s top goal scorer.

Ndzimandze scored a total of seven goals and will get E10 000. He was followed by Tambuti striker Ohakwe Ugochukwu, whose team was also eliminated in the quarterfinals, with five goals.