It was a tough encounter - PM 06/02/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Sibusiso Masilela SOCCER – PRIME Minister Dr Sibusiso Dlamini has congratulated Mbabane Swallows for winning their second SMVAF Ingwenyama Cup crown, after beating Young Buffaloes 1-0 at the Somhlolo National Stadium yesterday, noting it was a tough final.

Dlamini said the ‘Beautiful Birds’ displayed a splendid performance to snatch the E1.2 million carrot at the expense of the army side in front of over 10 000 football fans, who joined His Majesty King Mswati III in celebration of the tournament that blends football with culture. click here for full edition