Stand up for the Champs!!! 06/02/2017 03:00:00 By Qondile Ntiwane SOCCER – It seems they are headed for yet another quadruple.

These are Ingwenyama Cup champions Mbabane Swallows, who defied all odds to defend the championship title at the expense of a stubborn Young Buffaloes at the Somhlolo National Stadium yesterday.

The Mbabane giants recorded a championship score of 1-0 victory in what was a pulsating encounter. click here for full edition