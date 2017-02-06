 
KING PRAISES ‘BIRDS’

06/02/2017 03:00:00 By Mphikeleli Msibi
image

SOCCER – “SIYANIBONGELA majaha, seniphindzile futsi. Kuyabonakalisa kutsi niyatimisela sibili, loosely translated: “Well done, you have done it again. This shows you really work hard.”

This is what His Majesty King Mswati III said when congratulating Mbabane Swallows for winning the Ingwenyama Cup at Somhlolo National Stadium yesterday.

The king congratulated the team when handing the trophy to Swallows captain Tony ‘TT’ Tsabedze after beating army side Young Buffaloes 1-0 in what was a pulsating match yesterday.

The red and white glamour side claimed their second trophy this season after winning the Castle Premier Challenge and now the Ingwenyama Cup.

Champions

They are also uncrowned champions of the ongoing MTN Premier League where they will make it three trophies if they win or draw their next league match.  

The ‘Beautiful Birds’ defended their title after winning the inaugural Ingwenyama Cup final last year, beating another army side Royal Leopard.

Again, the finals were witnessed by His Majesty King Mswati III, who was joined by members of the royal family and throngs of football lovers.

Supporters

This was a match where both teams got as much as they were giving during the anticipated final witnessed by close to 10 000 supporters. 

It was literally a game of two halves as Swallows were the better side in the first half while the army side came strong in the second stanza.

A strike by the prolific Sabelo ‘Sikhali’ Ndzinisa brought smiles to the faces of thousands of ‘Birds’ supporters, who witnessed the game.

Swallows did not have it easy as ‘Buffs’ gave them a run for their money inside the field of play. 

Chances

The army side was, however, not at their best on the day as they seemed jittery, especially in front of goal, which also saw them missing a number of clear cut goal scoring chances.

They could have found an equaliser towards the end of the match, but a shot by Nhlanhla ‘Mshengu’ Kunene was cleared off the goal-line by Papy Tshitshimbi.

Swallows deployed effective tactics that made the difference on the day, yet Buffaloes lacked tactical organisation in the match.

 ‘Buffs’ were better in the second half, but were unable to unlock the defence.

Disheartening

It is disheartening that Buffaloes reached the finals for the first time but failed to clinch it, but on the flip side, it shows Swallows dominance in local football, as they have extended their winning streak to 26 games in all competitions.

 

 

 

